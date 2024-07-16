Bay Area RNC delegates ecstatic about Trump's VP pick JD Vance, who has SF ties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California has sent the largest delegation to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. On Monday, many of them applauded Donald Trump's decision naming J.D. Vance as his running mate. The VP candidate has strong ties to the Bay Area.

The Golden State has 166 delegates at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.

They say they're excited about Donald Trump accepting the party nomination and they believe Trump's VP pick will truly help turn things around for the country.

The Republican National Convention is underway, and delegates say they are pumped.

"The energy is absolutely palpable," said John Dennis, the Chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party. Dennis was there for one of the biggest announcements of the convention.

Former President Donald Trump has picked Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, placing a young, ideological ally alongside him on the Republican 2024 ticket.

He says delegates are excited about J.D. Vance. Vance is currently a U.S. senator for Ohio but once lived in San Francisco and worked as a venture capitalist and was mocked by opponents as a "San Francisco elitist."

"He's a guy that came up from nothing and built himself into a super successful entrepreneur and Silicon Valley investor," said Dennis.

J.D. Vance's wife Usha Vance, who appeared at his side during his introduction in Milwaukee, worked at a law firm in San Francisco, but left on Monday following her husband's nomination.

Dennis believes Vance is a promising choice.

"In my mind, he's the best on foreign policy, he's very skeptical of getting into conflicts," said Dennis.

Former Napa Vice Mayor Doris Gentry is also a delegate.

After Saturday's shooting at a Republican rally, Gentry said, "The mood is elevated times one million after what happened to Trump. After that horrific incident, everyone was really pumped and excited to go to the convention."

She backs Trump's choice for VP.

"I think J.D. Vance is a worthy opponent for this election," said Gentry.

Conservative political commentator and activist journalist Richie Greenberg says J.D. Vance is an interesting choice.

"Clearly, Trump wanted to bring in someone who did not have much baggage, and someone he did not personally attack during the primaries," said political commentator Richie Greenberg.

As for San Francisco...

"J.D. Vance, and anyone Trump comes up with is not going to change the minds of local San Franciscans. There are an enormous among of Democrats and never Trumpers here," said Greenberg. "There is a saying vote blue no matter who and this may not change anyone's mind."

Delegates like Dennis say J.D. Vance has a commendable voting record.