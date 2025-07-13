Family remains hopeful in finding Castro Valley teen Jenny Lin's killer 31 years after her murder

On Saturday night, the annual tribute concert for murdered Castro Valley teen Jenny Lin her took place. It has been 31 years since her murder.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Fourteen-year-old Jenny Lin was killed in her Castro Valley home 31 years ago.

To this day, her murder remains unsolved. On Saturday night, the annual tribute concert for her took place.

As the music starts at the Chabot College Performing Arts Center in Hayward, these young students know that they are playing for Jenny Lin.

"The number one thing that we want to continue this, is we want to find the killer of Jenny. It has been 31 years now and the killer is still out there somewhere," said John Lin.

Lin's daughter, Jenny, was killed at their home in Castro Valley in 1994. He found his then-14-year-old daughter in a pool of blood when he came home from work.

"It is hard. But it is also sweet. I see Jenny in every kid. In every child that participates in this program," said Jenny's mother, Mei-Lien.

Even in middle school, Jenny was already an accomplished musician. So for the past 31 years, the Jenny Lin Foundation has run a six-week music camp in her honor for East Bay students. Scholarships are awarded to the top musicians. It concludes with this summer concert.

"We were all student coordinators in high school. It' s been almost 20 years," said Gloria Zhu, who lives in San Francisco.

Zhu and her friend, Felicia Ho, are Castro Valley High graduates who took part in the program. They say this event has become an important community program. It is a safe space for students to practice music in the summer and build leadership skills. And for this East Bay community, it is a way to keep fighting for justice.

"Getting any information about (Jenny's death) would be absolutely incredible. It would bring a lot of closure and healing to the community, to Mr. and Mrs. Lin," said Ho, who now lives in Los Angeles.

In attendance was Detective Patrick Smyth with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. A $200,000 reward is still being offered. Smyth said as time passes, cases become harder to solve. But he is hoping that new technology can help with new leads.

"We still have a lot of hope. We don't give up. Right now, we are still working on this case. We still are having our crime lab process evidence," Smyth said.

And that gives the Lin family hope.

"And we found that there are similar cases, 40 years old, 45 years old, that got solved recently. So, we are still keeping hope that one day it is going to be solved," John said.