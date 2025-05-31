SF synagogue highlights Sephardic Jewish traditions bringing a place of belonging: Here's a look

"They're looking for something real. They're looking to connect."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- May is Jewish American Heritage Month, a yearly celebration that recognizes the contributions and achievements of Jews in the United States. With the Jewish community facing a heightened amount of uncertainty in recent times, we want to show you how one synagogue is coming together to share their culture with the Bay Area.

Since coming to the U.S. last year, Tovael Hagai has been looking for her place of belonging.

"I just moved halfway across the world from London to San Francisco and I found this synagogue and service. And that gave me this feeling of like, 'wow, I'm in this place that I have no idea but this is my home,'" she said.

Born in the United Kingdom to an Iraqi Jewish family, Hagai says that home is Anshey Sfard, a Sephardic or Middle Eastern synagogue on San Francisco's west side.

While most synagogues and Jews in the Bay Area are Ashkenazi, Anshey Sfard is one of only two Sephardic places of worship in all of San Francisco.

"We pray from the same books. It's just the style of the prayer and the pronunciations are a little bit different. The Sephardic food has more spices. The personality also is a little bit spicier than the Ashkenazi," said Isaac Shabtai.

Shabtai is the synagogue's president.

He says while the congregation has a history of welcoming people like Hagai for over a century, in recent years it's seen its population slowly decline.

"It's dwindling. The community is dwindling in San Francisco, people coming to the synagogue," Shabtai said.

To combat that problem, a little over a year ago, Anshey Sfard began hosting Shabbat dinners for the community on the first Friday of every month.

Shabbat dinner is a traditional meal eaten by Jews to mark the beginning of the Sabbath.

We got a glimpse into the preparations that were underway at the synagogue.

Out of respect for the synagogue's customs, we decided not to film the dinner itself.

Traditionally, working and the use of electronics aren't allowed on Shabbat.

What started out as a meal for about 40, has now turned into a monthly feast that typically draws hundreds, most of them young people.

A massive success that Shabtai attributes to one person.

"It's the rabbi. 100%. This guy's very special. They're crazy about the rabbi," he said.

That rabbi is Avigdor Ashtar.

"I never ask someone what do they do for a living. Because I think when you come and I say what do you do for a living, a person thinks what are you trying to evaluate me? I say hi, how are you? What's your name? Do you live in the city?" said Rabbi Ashtar.

Shabtai believes the rabbi's distinctive style and down-to-earth personality are the key ingredients in the Shabbat dinners' growing popularity.

Creating a space for the younger generation to come into the synagogue and explore their Jewish identity.

"They're looking for something real. They're looking to connect. They're looking for more things in person, with the right vibe," the rabbi said.

Rabbi Ashtar believes the rise in antisemitism that's been documented over the past 18 months has driven a growing number of Jews to find comfort within their own community.

"After October 7, it just brings to people what is that about? What does it mean to be a Jew. What does it mean to stand for yourself and what does it mean, our history, our future?" he said.

And the future looks bright for Anshey Sfard, which Shabtai says is looking to expand on the success of Friday night Shabbats.

"We want this place to not be just a synagogue. We want it to be later on a community center," said Shabtai.

With the rabbi adding:

"When you understand it's about connection, and it's not just me as an individual. I'm also part of a chain. It gives meaning to a person. It gives perspective."

Plans that are welcomed by Hagai, who wants Anshey Sfard to continue to be a welcoming place for more people like her.

Making it not just her place of worship, but also her home away from home.

"That's my synagogue now, like, I'm in San Francisco. That's my community."