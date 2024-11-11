Jim Gaffigan becomes the first comedian to launch a stand-up special on Hulu. "Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" premieres November 22.

Jim Gaffigan brings the funny on Hulu's first-ever comedy special. Jim Gaffigan becomes the first comedian to launch a stand-up special on Hulu. "Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" premieres November 22.

Jim Gaffigan brings the funny on Hulu's first-ever comedy special. Jim Gaffigan becomes the first comedian to launch a stand-up special on Hulu. "Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" premieres November 22.

Jim Gaffigan brings the funny on Hulu's first-ever comedy special. Jim Gaffigan becomes the first comedian to launch a stand-up special on Hulu. "Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" premieres November 22.

Hulu is taking steps to be your go-to destination for funny with its new stand-up comedy brand, "Hularious."

And Jim Gaffigan will be the first comedian to have a comedy special launch as part of the brand.

"Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" tackles everything from family to alcohol to appetite suppressants.

In the trailer, seen above, the first joke is about his recent weight loss.

"I don't know if you know, I'm normally a fat guy, but since I've lost all this weight, now I'm just arrogant."

"People, they won't even say anything to me, they'll just go up to my wife and ask, 'Is Jim okay?'" he continues. "Because to them, it's more likely that I'm sick then I would ever have any self discipline."

Gaffigan has been making people laugh with his standup comedy since the late 1990s. He is a 7-time Grammy nominee, he's up for Best Comedy Album this year for his special, "The Prisoner." He was also portraying Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz on Saturday Night Live.

"Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny" will premiere on Hulu November 22.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

