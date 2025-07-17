Josef Martinez's late goal helps San Jose tie FC Dallas

A late goal from Josef Martinez salvaged a point for the San Jose Earthquakes, who drew visiting FC Dallas 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Martinez's goal, scored almost immediately after Petar Musa put Dallas ahead in the 85th minute, sent the Quakes (7-8-8, 29 points) to a third draw in their last four matches (0-1-3).

Dallas (5-10-7, 22 points) saw its four-match losing streak come to an end, though its winless streak reached five matches (0-4-1). It has won just once in its last 12 outings (1-7-4).

Martinez pulled San Jose level in the 86th minute, as he met Jack Shakan's left-footed cross with a perfect header past FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes. It was Martinez's ninth goal of the season and first since scoring against Dallas on June 25.

Martinez's equalizer cancelled out what would have been a match-winner for Musa in the 85th minute, as he had a simple tap-in of a backheel pass from Ramiro that made it 2-1 Dallas.

It was the second of two goals on the night for Musa, his first coming in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. He now has nine goals and six in his past eight matches.

Ian Harkes opened the scoring in the 21st minute, as a well-taken effort from just beyond the top of the box made it 1-0 Quakes.

But Musa made it 1-1 in first-half stoppage time, creating space for himself to find the back of the net after teammate Patrickson Delgado's attempted chipped ball hit the crossbar.

Musa completed his brace in the 85th minute to break a 1-1 deadlock, but Martinez's goal just seconds later meant both teams would walk off the pitch with a point apiece.

It also moved San Jose's home record to 3-3-6 on the season. Dallas moved to 4-3-5 on the road.

The Quakes were also forced into a first-half substitution, as defender Vitor Costa was stretchered off in the 34th minute after suffering an apparent lower left leg injury.

