Jude Law joins the 'Star Wars' family in the new Disney+ series 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

LOS ANGELES -- In a galaxy far, far away a new story is coming to life!

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" follows a group of young children who have made quite a mysterious discovery on their home planet. Their discovery inevitably gets them lost within the galaxy where they need to use their resources and help from the people they meet along the way to get back home. One of them being Jod Na Nawood, played by Jude Law, who is a potentially untrustworthy Jedi.

Law explains his mysterious new character, Jod Na Nawood as "a bit of a mystery, he's a survivor, quick-witted and looks for leverage in opportunity." Somehow this mysteriousness captures the attention of Neel, Fara, KB and Wim, who are all trying to get back home with Na Nawood's help, so they think.

Fern, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, is the leader of the pack while Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) is the dreamer of the group. Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) is always doing his best to not disappoint his friends and KB (Kyriana Kratter) is on the quitter side, but extremely resourceful, which is needed to escape the galaxy.

The big question on everyone's mind is whether or not Na Nawood is a Jedi or not, and when we asked Jude Law, he simply told us "I can't possibly tell you that."

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.