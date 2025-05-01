Junior Giants Ambassador program in jeopardy after $400M in AmeriCorps cuts by DOGE

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A program that provides free baseball and softball leagues to tens of thousands of children across the West Coast is now at risk, following massive federal cuts to AmeriCorps funding.

The Junior Giants, a flagship program run by the San Francisco Giants Community Fund, serves nearly 30,000 youth ages 5 to 18 in 143 leagues across 84 communities. The program is known for offering no-cost sports programming with a focus on character development. The program promotes values, like confidence, leadership and teamwork.

But now, that mission is in jeopardy.

Phil Martino said he has been involved with the Junior Giants for four years and is a newly selected Junior Giants Ambassador. He was thrilled to be part of the program's 2025 season.

"I was just ecstatic," he said as he stood on the soon-to-be-restored Pickleweed Park in San Rafael where the Junior Giants play.

After attending orientation last week at Oracle Park, Marino said he tried to log in to complete his onboarding. This is what happened instead.

"Monday morning, I went online, and it said 'not active,'" Martino said. "I kind of thought something might be up."

His instincts were right. By Monday afternoon, ambassadors were informed via email that their positions had been eliminated -- the result of $400 million in cuts to AmeriCorps imposed by the Department of Government Efficiency. The reduction represents more than 40% of AmeriCorps' overall budget.

"It's absolutely unconscionable," Martino said. "The ambassador does everything: they run meetings, manage rosters, set schedules, prep the fields, rally volunteers, hand out bobbleheads and organize the reading program. A ton is done by ambassadors."

The impact of the AmeriCorps cuts extends beyond youth baseball. On Tuesday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit joined by 22 attorneys general across the country, targeting the federal government's move to slash AmeriCorps funding.

"Trump and Elon Musk don't have the right to gut AmeriCorps," Bonta said during a press conference. "We won't let the president dismantle an agency that represents the best of what we can be."

The San Francisco Giants organization has not responded to requests from ABC7 News for comment.

As Martino processes this unexpected turn of events, he's now calling on local organizations and funders to help save the program.

"If you have an organization with the funding to donate," he said. "I would highly recommend the Junior Giants."