The day included a tense exchange between Read's attorney and Judge Beverly Cannone.

Judge scolds Karen Read as jurors close out 2nd day of deliberations without verdict in Boston trial

A jury of six women and six men concluded a full day of deliberations Wednesday and are expected to resume their work on .

BOSTON -- Day two of deliberations in the Karen Read trial ended without a verdict Wednesday.

Many are closely watching the murder case that has gripped the Boston area.

Read is accused of intentionally hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, with her SUV in 2022 leaving him to die in the snow. However, she claims to have never hit it and that it was all a police cover-up.

Her legal team argued that O'keefe was left for dead after a fight inside the home of another officer.

Then, in court Wednesday, there was a tense exchange between Read's attorney and the judge over the verdict slip, which is the document the jury will ultimately have to fill out when they reach a decision.

Lawyer: "How do they decide that she's not guilty of the first former charge of involuntary manslaughter?"

Judge: "Okay, anything else you'd like to say, Mr. Jackson?"

Lawyer: "I'd like an answer from the court. How do they decide that she's not guilty of involuntary manslaughter from the court?"

Judge: "That's their decision to make."

The judge then admonished Read, who was seen sitting next to her attorney appearing to shake her head.

Judge: "Excuse me, this is funny, Ms. Read? All right, we're done."

Later in the day, the judge eventually agreed to incorporate the proposed change.

