The stars will blast off on the short trip to space this spring.

Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez set to travel to space on Blue Origin

Singer Katy Perry is scheduled to blast off on the next launch of Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket, according to the space company.

Former correspondent Lauren Sanchez -- also the fiancee of Bezos -- and TV host Gayle King will also be on the 11th human spaceflight for the company.

