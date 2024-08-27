Kelly Monaco to exit 'General Hospital' after more than 20 years

Kelly Monaco is leaving "General Hospital" after more than two decades on the soap opera.

There is a big shake-up coming in daytime television.

Sources said Monaco will be exiting the show due to a storyline later this fall.

No additional details were released on what the storyline is about.

Monaco first joined the show as "Sam" in 2003.

In addition to her work on "General Hospital," she's also known for being the first winner of the Mirrorball Trophy in the first season of "Dancing with the Stars."