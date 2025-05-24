Everything we know about this year's CMA Fest in Nashville

On The Red Carpet is taking viewers inside this year's CMA Fest with a special episode from Nashville featuring a preview of this year's biggest performances and backstage interviews with country music's biggest stars.

NASHVILLE -- CMA Fest is just around the corner and there is so much happening for country music fans.

CMA Fest is the world's longest-running country music festival, where hundreds of artist perform for thousands of fans. This year, it takes place June 5 through June 8 in Music City. On The Red Carpet has been in attendance for the last several years. If you want to get a feel for CMA Fest, you can check out our special from last year's event in the video player above.

Here's a breakdown of the events, performers and where they'll perform.

A schedule of the CMA fest 2025 is shown. CMA Fest

FITNESS AT FEST

Four days of non-stop music and mayhem will require a little stamina. To help get the blood flowing, head to the Good Molecules Reverb Stage on Bridgestone Arena Plaza for some sweat sessions.

Peloton instructor Callie Gullickson, actor, singer and Big Time Rush member James Maslow and singer Tayler Holder will lead the Fitness At Fest workout on Friday. Saturday, "Bachelorette" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, celebrity trainer Erin Oprea and Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker will get festival goers sweating.

Reserve your workout spot HERE.

Now, to the music!

WHISKEY JAM

Whiskey Jam is kicking off CMA Fest Thursday night with a takeover of Ascend Amphitheater. Performers will include Graham Barham, Gabby Barrett, Colbie Caillat, Randy Houser, Lakeview, Vincent Mason, Edwin McCain and Ian Munsick.

"Jake Owen and Friends" perform at Ascend on Friday and "Wynonna Judd's Girls Night Out" will rock Ascend on Saturday.

NISSAN STADIUM PERFORMERS

Taking the stage at Nissan Stadium are Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, Deana Carter, Charles Esten, Riley Green, Cody Johnson collaborating with Carín León, Ella Langley, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Rascal Flatts, Dylan Scott, The Red Clay Strays, Darius Rucker, Shaboozey, Blake Shelton, Zach Top, Keith Urban and Bailey Zimmerman.

K. Michelle will be singing the National Anthem.

CHEVY RIVERFRONT STAGE

Among the stars performing at Chevy Riverfront Stage are Gavin Adcock, Tanner Adell, Cooper Alan, Drew Baldridge, Sam Barber, Gabby Barrett, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Dasha, Jackson Dean, Marcus King, Randall King, Brandon Lake, Chris Lane, Ella Langley, Maddie & Tae, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Max McNown, Midland, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, RaeLynn, Redferrin, Josh Ross, Conner Smith, Austin Snell, Alana Springsteen, Thelma and James, Tigirlily Gold, The War And Treaty, Hudson Westbrook and Tucker Wetmore. M Ō RIAH will kick off the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday morning performing the national anthem.

DR. PEPPER AMP STAGE AT ASCEND PARK

The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park will be rocking with performances from Rodney Atkins, Frankie Ballard, Casey Barnes, Danielle Bradbery, Blanco Brown, T. Graham Brown, Karley Scott Collins, Billy Dean, Tyler Farr, Filmore, Josh Gracin, Ty Herndon, Braxton Keith, Erin Kinsey, Lakeview, Edwin McCain, John Morgan, Kylie Morgan, Jerrod Niemann, Jamie O' Neal, Mason Ramsey, Owen Riegling, Emily Ann Roberts, Reyna Roberts, Kaylee Rose, Shaylen, Sister Hazel, Iam Tongi, U.S. Navy Band Country Current, United States Marine Band, Darryl Worley, Charlie Worsham and Jake Worthington.

CHEVY VIBES STAGE

The Chevy Vibes stage will see Angie K, Graham Barham, Blessing Offor, Craig Campbell, Dillon Carmichael, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Kashus Culpepper, Dailey & Vincent, Jade Eagleson, Exile, Mickey Guyton, Kelsey Hart, Tayler Holder, Greylan James, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Vincent Mason, Madeline Merlo, Drake Milligan, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Meghan Patrick, Dylan Schneider, Shenandoah, MaRynn Taylor, Thompson Square, Pam Tillis, Lauren Watkins, Mark Wills, Rita Wilson and Waylon Wyatt.

GOOD MOLECULES REVERB STAGE AT BRIDGESTONE PLAZA

Taking the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza are Willow Avalon, Maddox Batson, Laci Kaye Booth, Brenn!, Franni Rae Cash, Chapel Hart, Julia Cole, Kolby Cooper, Preston Cooper, Wesley Dean, Melanie Dyer, Madeline Edwards, Mae Estes, Carter Faith, Lanie Gardner, Cole Goodwin, Fancy Hagood, The Jack Wharff Band, Max Jackson, James Barker Band, Just Jayne, Alexandra Kay, Zach John King, Matt Lang, Bryce Leatherwood, Hannah McFarland, Walker Montgomery, Will Moseley, Elizabeth Nichols, Adrien Nunez, Scoot Teasley, Cameron Whitcomb, Blake Whiten, Austin Williams and Eli Winders.

HARD ROCK STAGE

And it's the return of the Hard Rock Stage, which will see performances by Ashley Anne, Palmer Anthony, Hayden Blount, Annie Bosko, BODHI, BoomTown Saints, Luke Borchelt, CECE, Hayden Coffman, Abbey Cone, Crowe Boys, Eddie and The Getaway, Sterling Elza, Brian Fuller, Giovannie and The Hired Guns, Colt Graves, Reid Haughton, Christian Hayes, The Heels, Solon Holt, Hueston, Preston James, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Britnee Kellogg, Alex Lambert, LECADE, Trey Lewis, Tyler Joe Miller, M Ō RIAH, Clayton Mullen, O.N.E The Duo, Harper O'Neill, Pistol Pearl and the Wester Band, Peytan Porter, RVSHVD, Sacha, Matt Schuster, Sophia Scott, SKEEZ, Kevin Smiley, Payton Smith, Liam St. John, Colin Stough, Troubadour Blue, Leah Turner, Alli Walker, Carson Wallace, Brendan Walter, Chandler Walters, Jay Webb, Wesko, Angel White and Sam Williams.

FAN FAIR X

Fan Fair X, inside Music City Center will also have plenty of performances and fan experiences. Here's the breakdown:

-Parker McCollum on Amazon Music's "Country Heat Weekly" Live

-Women of Opry NextStage with Priscilla Block, Kaitlin Butts and Tigirlily Gold

-Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum presents Wyatt Ellis and Dailey & Vincent

-The Road to #1's with Dustin Lynch, Drew Baldridge and John Morgan

-Country Central Presents: Vincent Mason, Emily Ann Roberts, Kameron Marlowe and Waylon Wyatt

-Friday Artist of the Day: Trisha Yearwood

-Blending Borders: Country Music's Genre Revolution featuring Mitchell Tenpenny, Marcus King and Alana Springsteen

-Country for Children with Caterina Mete from The Wiggles & Morgan Evans

-Hitmakers on High Dollar Hill with Keith Stegall, Clay Walker and Jamie O'Neal

-The Listening Room Presents: The Stories Behind the Songs with Chris Blair featuring Jordan Dozzi, Mae Estes and Emmet Stevens, Jr.

-Saturday Artist of the Day Rascal Flatts on Amazon Music's "Country Heat Weekly" Live

-Latino Trailblazers in Country - Presented by the Country Latin Association featuring Carin León, Kat Luna, Los Hermanos Mendoza and MRIAH

-Origins Music Group: "Rooted at CMA Fest" featuring The War And Treaty, Chapel Hart, RVSHD and Coffey Anderson

-Dasha on Amazon Music's "Country Heat Weekly" Live

-Timeless Tracks: The Enduring Legacy of Music's Power Players featuring Pam Tillis, Shenandoah, Mark Wills and Billy Dean

-Cole Swindell on Amazon Music's "Country Heat Weekly" Live

-Song Suffragettes featuring Liz Rose

And taking on the acoustic Spotlight Stage inside Fan Fair X from 11:00 AM-5:00 PM Thursday through Sunday are Dawson Anderson, Devon Beck, Hailey Benedict, Sara Berki, Laura Bryna, Abbie Callahan, Abby Christo, Abbie Ferris, Ollie Gabriel, Parker Graye, Scotty Hasting, Mary Heather Hickman, Homegrown Trio, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Daniel Jeffers, Karli June, Celeste Kellogg, Callum Kerr, Maddie Lenhart, Kat Luna, Austin Mackay, Tyra Madison, Chandler Marie, Blake O'Connor, Aniston Pate, Shane Proffit, Tyla Rodrigues, Ryan Waters Band, Kaleb Sanders, Mary Sarah, JD Shelburne, Gracee Shriver, Paul Sidoti, Jon Wood, Dylan Wright and Zoee.

The schedule breakdown can be found HERE.

Tickets for CMA Fest are on sale now. You can find that information HERE.

