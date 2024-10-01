Kitchen Experts in Pleasanton takes the stress out of the remodel process

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Kitchen Experts provides a one-stop shop to create a stress-free experience when remodeling.

"What I love best about Kitchen Experts is their dedication to get the work done exactly the way the homeowner wants it," said Renovation Bridge founder Jacob Gabriel.

Have you ever walked into a place and felt immediately at home? That's what it's like at Kitchen Experts showroom in Pleasanton, where you can find everything you need for a kitchen remodel, transforming your kitchen into an amazing space.

Seeing is believing at this showroom.

"We remodeled like 35 years ago, so everything needs to be updated and redone at this time," said customer Gloria Rose. "Everything is here. The floors, all of the cabinets, the fixtures, backsplash... it's amazing how much you have in this showroom!"

Renovation Bridge helps pair customers with contractors for renovation projects. "So we really sit down with the homeowners and find all of the needs about their specific project, and then use that to pair them with the right contractor for them," said Gabriel. "And Kitchen Experts really is one of our best contractors when it comes to kitchens. We hear nothing but good things about them. They get in there, they get done and they have great work."

Owner Pat Costello spoke to ABC7's Spencer Christian about everything Kitchen Experts has to offer. Watch in the video player above.

