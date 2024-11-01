Best early Kohl's Black Friday deals up to 50% off

Many retailers including Amazon and Walmart have released some early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Kohl's also has a ton of Black Friday discounts right now from apparel to tech. Here are some must-have items you need to add to your cart.

Best Kohl's Black Friday deals

Best tech deals

- JBL Tune 520BT for $39.99 (originally $49.99)

- Ring Battery Doorbell for $59.99 (originally $99.99)

- Google Pixel Smartwatch for $199.99 (originally $279.99)

- Arcade 1 Up Pac-Mania Arcade Machine for $3.99 (originally $499.99)

Best beauty deals

- Peace Out Retinol Face Stick for $19 (originally $36)

- beautyblender Always on Radiant Skin Tint for $14.50 (originally $29)

- First Aid Beauty Smooth + FAB Travel Size Duo for $12 (originally $20)

- Lumina Espresso Double Shot Instant Lifting Syringe for $59 (originally $79.99)

- Urban Decay Stay Naked Weightless Foundation for $10 (originally $40)

Best toy deals

- Squishmallows Emily Bat Halloween Treat Pail $15.99 (originally $19.99)

- KidKraft Grow Together Adjustable Wooden Desk and Chair for $113.39 (originally $269.99)

- Barbie Tennis Player Doll for $6.74 (originally $8.99)

- LeapFrog Violet Chat & Count Emoji Phone for $11.24 (originally $14.99)

- Mina Victory Plushlines Animal Pillow for $46.79 (originally $64.99)

Best home deals

- Crockpot 20-oz. Lunch Crock Food Warmer for $34.99 (originally $49.99)

- Dash Egg Bite Maker for $21.99 (originally $34.99)

- Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Mini Waffle Maker for $11.99 (originally $24.99)

- Cuisinart Advantage 12-pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set for $24.99 (originally $34.99)

- Marvel Eat The Universe Groot Flipper for $7.67 (originally $11.99)

