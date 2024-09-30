Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean and Tony Hawk's son Riley welcome baby boy

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk are officially parents!

The daughter of the late Nirvana's frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love, and the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk announced on their Instagram posts Saturday that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The couple shared that a baby boy named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk was born on Sept. 17.

In her Instagram post, Frances Bean Cobain gave her followers a glimpse of her baby boy by posting black and white photos of the newborn without showing his face.

One image shows Riley Hawk cradling their son in his arms, covered by a blanket.

"Welcome to the world most beautiful son," she wrote in the caption. "We love you more than anything ."

Riley Hawk also posted the same photo of himself and their baby boy on his Instagram account Saturday with the same caption.

Overjoyed by the news, Tony Hawk wrote in the comment section of Frances Bean Cobain's post to celebrate the new addition to his family.

"My favorite grandson!" he wrote.

Harper Grohl, daughter of Kurt Cobain's former Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, also commented by leaving a series of heart and teary-eyed emojis, while Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis, added, "WE LOVE YOU tiny prince!! What a beautiful gift to such special parents. You are so loved."

Meanwhile, REM frontman Michael Stipe commented, "With all the love and energy in the whole world " and Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth wrote, "Huge congratulations!"

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk tied the knot on Oct. 7, 2023, according to a court document obtained by People.

In December 2023, Tony Hawk posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram to mark Riley Hawk's 31st birthday, offering what appeared to be a glimpse into the couple's special day.

In the image, Frances Bean Cobain was wearing what appears to be a wedding dress.

"Happy 31st to this wonderful, talented young man," he wrote in the caption at the time. "I am thankful he found the love of his life and a healthy, disciplined approach to adulthood. And that he is inspiring his younger siblings by example. We had a blast at the wedding and we love you Riley! (Frances please show this to him since he's no longer in the Insta bubble)."

Tony Hawk shares Riley Hawk with ex-wife Cindy Dunbar. In addition to Riley Hawk, Tony Hawk is also a dad to three other children from past relationships.

Prior to her marriage to Riley Hawk, Frances Bean Cobain was married to Isaiah Silva.