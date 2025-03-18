Lafayette hillside memorial to remain in new housing development proposal

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A new housing development is up for discussion in Lafayette on the land where white crosses have dotted the hillside for decades.

The white crosses across the street from the Lafayette BART station have become an iconic East Bay memorial for almost 20 years.

But in 2023, a new owner and architect bought up a 3-acre parcel of the land and is proposing a development of new homes that would retain some open space and the memorial, which a nonprofit now oversees.

On the phone, Lara Dutto told ABC7 News she's hoping to build smaller houses of 800 to 2,100 square feet with a shared yard to make the units more affordable.

MORE: Lafayette crosses curator resigns after 8 years of memorializing troops killed in battle

The city of Lafayette declined to do an on camera interview, but described the Oak Hill Place project as "a major subdivision of 15 new homes with five attached ADUs."

The city is being sued for not following up on building new housing. This new project could gain quick approval under SB 330 to streamline housing construction. The new homes would be terraced onto the hillside on the north side of the land. A lot of concerned neighbors say they have many questions to ask about the project, but declined to go on camera.

ABC7 News did speak with one neighbor who said, "Well, we're right next door to the project. The density is horrible. They look fine on a flat piece of paper but when they put up the size of the houses and the heights of them, it is altogether different."

The Oak Hill Place project will be subject to more public hearings before the city council takes a vote this fall. Homes could be ready to occupy in 2028 and the crosses remain.