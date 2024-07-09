CA officials warn of possible toxic algae bloom at South Lake Tahoe beach

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- California water officials are looking to see if a seasonal problem has returned to Lake Tahoe. They're warning about the potential of a toxic algae bloom, which can grow quickly when temperatures heat up.

Signs went up at El Dorado Beach in South Lake Tahoe on Monday.

According to ABC10 in Sacramento, state water officials found no visible sign of a new algae bloom at the beach after testing multiple locations prior to the Fourth of July, but results of new water sample testing aren't expected until later, so the signs will stay up until then, according to the city.

Blooms of blue-green algae has been a problem at Tahoe beaches in the past.