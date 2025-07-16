Latest MLB 25 The Show update brings All-Star, draft content



It's All-Star season in MLB and Sony's popular baseball sim is delivering the right ingredients for a celebration.

The latest update for MLB 25 The Show is now available and brought substantial updates to the game's roster of athletes: Over 800 players -- around 600 from MLB and 200 from MiLB -- have received adjustments to their in-game attributes. This has resulted in the creation of several new Diamond as well as a small host of fresh Gold players.

Seiya Suzuki, Andy Pages, Cody Bellinger, Aroldis Chapman, and Randy Rodriguez have been promoted to the Diamond class thanks to the updates. Here's a list of the new Gold athletes:

The latest content patch is brimming with All-Star Game and Draft-themed additions, such as Draft Conquest Map. This is a repeatable set of missions providing a way to unlock packs that contain the brand-new Draft cards with athletes such as Steele Hall, Gavin Kilen, Daniel Pierce, Ethan Conrad, Kruz Schoolcraft, Gage Wood, Jace LaViolette, and Caden Bodine.

Some limited-time game modes and an assortment of free rewards are available this week as well to coincide with the All-Star Game, allowing players to earn 30 new All-Star cards in Team Affinity Collections.