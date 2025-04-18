At least 1 dead after school bus overturns on South Carolina highway, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. -- At least one person is dead after a school bus blew a tire on a South Carolina highway and overturned, officials said.

The collision happened Thursday afternoon on Interstate 77 in Chester County. The bus was carrying students from Pine Ridge Middle School back from a field trip outside Charlotte, North Carolina, school officials said.

There were three adults and approximately 35 students on the bus, according to the school district, Lexington School District Two, in a statement to ABC News' Charlotte affiliate WSOC.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff's Office said there were "multiple injuries" in the crash, but that there is no confirmed number or information on the nature of the injuries at this time. The victims were transported to multiple hospitals.

One occupant of the bus died, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Tyler Tidwell, who did not provide any additional details on the fatality.

The crash was reported around 1:47 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

The bus was traveling southbound on I-77 when it "traveled off of the road to the right, struck a guard rail and overturned," Tidwell said.

Footage from the scene shows the school bus overturned, with part of the bus on top of a guardrail.

Multiple agencies, emergency responders and school personnel were on the scene, and some students were transported for further evaluation, school officials said.

The bus was the only vehicle involved in the incident, Tidwell said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Two additional buses that were traveling back from the field trip were not involved, the school district said.

"Today's school bus accident in Chester County is a tragedy no family should ever have to endure," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "Please join us in praying for the victim, their family, a speedy recovery for those injured, and the entire Lexington Two community. All of South Carolina is with you."

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.