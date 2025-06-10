At least 9 dead in Austrian school shooting, along with alleged shooter, mayor says

At least nine people are dead after a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, the city's mayor said, adding that the alleged shooter is also dead.

At least nine people are dead after a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, the city's mayor said, adding that the alleged shooter is also dead.

At least nine people are dead after a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, the city's mayor said, adding that the alleged shooter is also dead.

At least nine people are dead after a shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, the city's mayor said, adding that the alleged shooter is also dead.

At least nine people are dead after a shooting on Tuesday at a school in Graz, Austria, the city's mayor said, adding that the alleged shooter is also dead.

Austrian state police said earlier on social media that there had been several fatalities at the school, the BORG Dreierschützengasse.

Policemen are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting, on June 10, 2025 in Graz, southeastern Austria. Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU/APA/AFP via Getty Images

"The reason for the deployment was heard gunshots in the building," the Styria State Police said in a message posted on social media, later adding, "The school was evacuated and all persons were brought to a safe meeting point."

Several emergency vehicles, including Cobra tactical vehicles, were traveling to the site, police said.

The city of Graz sits in southern Austria, in the Styria province. Its the second-largest Austrian city by population, with about 300,000 residents.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.