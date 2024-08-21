Pixar fan-favorites featured in new LEGO series coming to Disney+

Characters from 'Cars,' 'Finding Nemo,' 'The Incredibles,' Brave' and 'Coco' set off on new adventures

LEGO and Pixar team up for "BrickToons," a new series of shorts catching up with your favorite Pixar characters. It's coming to Disney+ Sept. 4.

Your favorite Pixar characters as Legos? Your kids may just be locked in to this new programming!

Disney has released the trailer for "LEGO Pixar: BrickToons." It's a new series of shorts featuring beloved characters from Pixar films.

Embarking on new adventures: "Finding Nemo's" Marlin and Dory, the siblings from "The Incredibles" Merida and her brothers from "Brave," Miguel and Hector from "Coco" and Lightning McQueen and Mater from "Cars."

No actual assembly is required. But your little ones will probably want to assemble in front of the TV when all five episodes "LEGO Pixar: BrickToons" debut on Disney+ September 4.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar, Disney+ and this ABC station.

