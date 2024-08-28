Here's what improvements are coming to Levi's Stadium ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Levi's Stadium announced Tuesday they are investing $200 million to upgrade the stadium over the next two years.

Levi's Stadium has hosted some of the biggest events in football, soccer, hockey and more in the past 10 years.

But nothing compares to what's to come in 2026, when it becomes the first venue to ever host a FIFA World Cup and a Super Bowl in the same year.

Two global events are coming to Levi's Stadium in 2026. The FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl 60.

"Oh my gosh, we're so excited," Levi's Stadium Operations Vice President and General Manager Francine Melendez Hughes said. "We've actually been able to prove that we are an economic engine for the Bay Area and so, we're super excited that the FIFA World Cup decided to allow us to host them, as well as Super Bowl LX."

But before that time, there's a lot of improvements to be made.

This includes new patio bars and 120 renovated suites which we got to see for ourselves Tuesday.

Fans will also see frictionless concession stands, where they can get food and drinks without the need of a cashier, and then they can post all about their stadium snacks with the upgraded, super-fast Wi-Fi infrastructure, with 5G connectivity in every seat.

"In today's age, it's a technology environment for so many," Hughes said. "Our fans come in and they want to shoot pictures, stream what's happening here at the stadium and get that information to their friends and family that are watching them there. So, it's important for us to stay up with technology."

But the fast Wi-Fi isn't the only technological advancement.

New stadium lights will bring brighter views to primetime, while actually conserving energy, and you'll see just how bright they look on brand-new video boards on either side of the stadium. They will be the largest 4K displays in the NFL.

"From a display standpoint, that's one of the things that many of the other teams don't have - that large 4K display," Hughes said. "So, we're excited about it."

The San Francisco 49ers are investing nearly $200 million to make sure they are always improving in order to attract the next big event.

"After 10 years, Levi's Stadium has been a great facility for so many, but we want to make sure to stay relevant here," Hughes said. "Whether it's technology, or the look and feel, we want people to come back and remember Levi's Stadium."

The upgrades are scheduled to be complete ahead of the 2025 football season.