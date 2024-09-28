Spike in lithium-ion battery fires in Bay Area in recent years: Here's what to know

There's been a spike in lithium-ion battery fires in San Francisco in the last several years. Here's what you need to know to stay safe.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Devices with lithium-ion batteries are becoming increasingly more popular. They're in everything from bikes to scooters, computers to cars, and that is also leading to an increase in fires when proper precautions aren't taken.

It happened in 30 seconds. That's what the owner of this San Francisco home said off camera about the fire that started on Thursday inside his garage.

The culprit his leaf blower with a lithium-ion battery that was charging.

"It's described as explosive. Very quickly. The battery becomes so hot, so quickly and it releases the poisonous gas," said SF Fire Capt. Justin Schorr.

In this case, no injuries were reported, but this is an example of a growing number of fires traced back to these lithium-ion batteries.

"Over the last four years, the San Francisco Fire Department has seen a significant increase in the number of lithium-ion battery fires due to these devices," said Capt. Schorr.

We looked at the data going all the way back to 2017. That year there were two fire incidents reported from rechargeable batteries. That number went up to 15 incidents in 2021. A person died in one of these fires in 2022.

So far, there have been 15 fires caused by these batteries this year. The fire department projects at least five more by the end of the year.

"When the batteries are damaged, they can charge improperly and cause an explosive fire," said Capt. Schorr.

The owner of Warm Planet Bikes recommends for people to check their batteries are UL certified.

"They have been designed and tested to be sure that they don't explode," said Kash, owner of Warm Planet Bikes.

Some of these batteries and chargers are expensive - leading to some people buying knock off brands.

"They are just being pumped out in small factories all over Asia and imported as fast as they can. There is a goldrush going on and they don't care about safety," said Kash.

In San Francisco earlier this year, the Board of Supervisors voted to create a safety standard for some devices powered by lithium-ion batteries, but those in this industry want higher intervention.

"The industry has been begging for a legislation to clear out this problem. Local ordinances are great but in the end, what we need to do is prevent the importation of non-standard and sub-standard electrical systems just like they did with the hover boards," said Kash.

Here's what the fire department recommends you do:

"You need to keep an eye on what your battery looks like. If the battery starts to bulge or change colors or you notice that the scooter, the bike, the wheelchair - the device has an odor to it or a discoloration to it, you need to not charge it and notice the manufacturer immediately," said Capt. Schorr.

The San Francisco Fire Department recommends to only use the original charging cables and avoid leaving batteries unattended for long periods of time.

"Plugging that charging cable directly into the wall and not into a power strip. Not into a splitter and specially not into a timer. You shouldn't leave the battery charging overnight or when you are not home," said Capt. Schorr.

Capt. Schorr suggests setting a timer on your phone to disconnect the batteries once fully charged.