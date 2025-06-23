Los Angeles police sergeant hit, killed after 405 Freeway crash; 1 other dead: LAPD

LOS ANGELES -- Two people were killed, including a longtime Los Angeles police sergeant, on the 405 Freeway, prompting the closure of all southbound lanes early Monday morning.
A crash was reported in the southbound lanes around 2 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC's helicopter was over the scene, where a marked LAPD vehicle was seen with damage to the driver-side door. Several other damaged cars were seen strewn across freeway lanes.
One person died at the scene.
At a news conference several hours after the crash, Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed that Sgt. Shiou Deng also died at the hospital. He was a 26-year veteran of the LAPD.
McDonnell said he was fatally hit after he got out of his vehicle to assist with a car crash. A third person was taken to the hospital, but details on that person's condition were not available.
In a social media post, Mayor Karen Bass offered condolences to the sergeant's family.
All northbound lanes of the freeway were shut down for a time for the investigation, but have since reopened.
Officials said south lanes will be closed until further notice.