Shelter-in-place ordered after 'hazardous materials incident' in Louisville, Kentucky neighborhood

Authorities in Louisville, Kentucky have issued a shelter-in-place order within a one-mile radius of a 'hazardous materials incident' in the Clifton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon

"There has been a hazardous materials incident at 1901 Payne St. A shelter in place order has been issued for those in a one mile radius," the Louisville Metro Government said on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.