1 injured following shooting near Lucky store in Hayward, police say

One person was shot near a Lucky store in Hayward on Saturday, authorities said.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was shot near a supermarket in Hayward on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. near the Lucky store on Mission Boulevard.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating and no further information has been released yet.

