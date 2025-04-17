Luigi Mangione indicted on federal charges for UnitedHealthcare CEO killing

One of the charges makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

NEW YORK -- A federal grand jury in New York on Thursday returned a four-count indictment against alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione that charges him with two counts of stalking, firearms offense and murder through the use of a firearm, a charge that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Mangione is charged with stalking United Healthcare chief Brian Thompson outside the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan and then shooting him to death on Dec. 4, 2024.

Thompson was heading to an investors' conference when he was shot and killed. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days later and was initially charged in a federal complaint in connection with the murder.

Earlier this month, Bondi said in a press release that she ordered the death penalty for Mangione to "carry out President Trump's agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again."

Defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo argued in a motion filed last week that Bondi's statement, issued before Mangione was indicted on federal charges, was improper and "prejudiced the grand jury process." She asked the judge to preclude the government from seeking the death penalty, and she demanded the government turn over documents and notes that relate to the attorney general's directive.

"The stakes could not be higher. The United States government intends to kill Mr. Mangione as a political stunt," the defense said.

Mangione also faces state charges in connection with the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.