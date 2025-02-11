SF public art project puts the Year of the Snake on display

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To celebrate the Year of the Snake, "Zodiac on Parade," a public art project, displays snake statues to reflect the culture, people, and traditions surrounding the Lunar New Year.

"We want people to come in and not just try to understand our tradition, our Chinese New Year celebration, but also...celebrate with the family and friends so that other people will know about it," said Chinese Chamber of Commerce member Tony Lau.

The snake statues sponsored by the Golden State Warriors are on display at Chase Center and Union Square. For artist Deyi "Robin" Zhao, the purpose behind her design was to help bring everyone together in celebration.

"I use a lot of Chinese New Year elements, but both combined with the Warriors elements. And this year, for Warriors' element, which is themed 'All-Star' and that's why you can see a lot of star elements in the design as well," Zhao said. "A lot of cherry blossoms going on, gold coins and it brings wealth, prosperity, luck to everyone"

The statues will be displayed until March 2, 2025.

"We want people to celebrate this celebration together. Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year. We want everybody to come out," said Lau.

