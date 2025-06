Major traffic issues as fatal crash in SF shuts down NB 101 connector to NB 280

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A fatal crash in San Francisco on Northbound 101 is causing major traffic delays for commuters Friday morning.

The collision was on Northbound Highway 101 approaching Northbound I-280.

As of 6:15 a.m., it appears some lanes of 101 are open, but the Northbound 101 connector ramp to Northbound 280 is shut down.

Northbound 280 is an alternate option for commuters heading into San Francisco.

