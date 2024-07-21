  • Watch Now

Man dies after shooting in Fremont neighborhood; public asked to avoid area, police say

Sunday, July 21, 2024
Man dies after shooting in Fremont neighborhood, police say
A man was shot to death Saturday in the Niles area of Fremont, police said.

FREMONT, Calif. -- A man was shot to death Saturday in the Niles area of Fremont, police said.

Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting about 1:25 p.m. in the area of Blaisdell Way and Nichols Avenue, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators, in a press release about 6:45 p.m., asked people to stay out of the area for the next several hours.

Police said updates would be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6900 or text "Tip FremontPD" to 888-777.

