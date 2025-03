Man dies after being pulled from water at Marin County beach; a woman still missing, officials say

A man is dead and a woman is missing in the water off Rodeo Beach in Marin County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A man is dead and a woman is missing in the water off Rodeo Beach in Marin County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A man is dead and a woman is missing in the water off Rodeo Beach in Marin County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A man is dead and a woman is missing in the water off Rodeo Beach in Marin County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is dead and a woman is missing in the water off Rodeo Beach in Marin County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officials say civilians pulled out a 60-year-old man, distressed from the waters.

Medical personnel made life saving efforts, but he was declared dead on the shore.

The coast guard is now searching for a woman is still missing.

It's unclear if the two people knew each other

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.