Man who punched SF restaurant owner in the face goes back to apologize after serving time

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Almost a year after a San Francisco restaurant owner was punched in the face by a man who was urinating outside his shop, the man who attacked him went back to apologize this week.

Peterson Harter owner of Sandy's Muffuletta's in San Francisco's Haight Ashbury neighborhood shared the story of empathy, understanding, and forgiveness during ABC7 News 5:30 p.m. streaming show with reporter Luz Pena.

Three months after opening Sandy's, Peterson Harter says he was punched by a man urinating outside of his sandwich shop in the Haight-Ashbury.

Peterson posted a photo of him with Irvin Rivera the man who assaulted him on Sandy's Instagram page saying: "At first I was pretty hesitant when I saw him, honestly not knowing what to expect. I went outside to greet him and we had a chance to talk through the whole situation. He gave me a better understanding of where he was coming from and how hard everything was for him at the time."

A week after the assault, San Francisco police arrested Rivera. SFPD confirmed Rivera was booked and had multiple warrants unrelated to that assault. He was in jail for several months. This week was the first time the two men talked since the incident.

Peterson said he gave Rivera his phone number and wants people to believe in second chances.

"Irvin is now back in school and seems to be in a much better headspace and I'm so happy for him," wrote Peterson on Instagram.

Peterson said he didn't want to "harbor ill will" towards Rivera and appreciated him reaching out. He pointed out Rivera's character to face a "challenge and asking for forgiveness."

Peterson said he was grateful that Rivera went to the restaurant and he welcomed him into the "Sandy's community."