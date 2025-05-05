Crews focusing on possible gaps in search for missing 79-year-old San Mateo Co. hiker

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Search efforts for a missing 79-year-old hiker with dementia in Portola Valley have extended into day five.

Elaine McKinley of Redwood City went missing on Thursday of last week, near the Windy Hill Open Space Preserve.

Margaret "Elaine" McKinley

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says they have nearly 60 volunteers combing through the area on Monday, compared to 150 volunteers on Sunday.

This is now a multi-agency response with support from partners from across the state.

She was last seen on Thursday while out on a daytime hike with her partner and a family friend.

On Monday, the sheriff's office says their focus is on areas where there may have been gaps in previous searches.

They say crews with chainsaws are working to access locations with dense brush to make sure they didn't miss anything.

San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus told ABC7 on Sunday that this is still a rescue operation, not a recovery mission.

Kit Durgin, McKinley's partner of 34 years, was with her when she went missing.

She says McKinley wandered ahead to look at wildflowers when they were about a quarter mile away from the picnic tables where they had parked.

"She just took off and it never occurred to me that she wouldn't stop at the picnic area, our car was there, so I thought she'd recognize our car and we had talked about it but she has Alzheimer's," Durgin said. "We hike three days a week so we don't usually get separated and she's often ahead of me because she's faster."

Her partner said she also talked to a psychic, who told her to search the area near Highway 92 off of Skyline Boulevard so she's also encouraging search crews to check that general area as well.

"I'm very impressed by this organization and I'm living on their hope, they tell me a very high percentage of their searches end up successful," she said.

McKinley was last seen in a red jacket, black pants and a red flannel plaid shirt.

The sheriff's office says Monday's search efforts are expected to continue until sunset, around 8 p.m.

They are also actively planning for continued search efforts on Tuesday.