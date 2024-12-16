Mariah Carey cancels Christmas concerts as flu derails holiday tour

Mariah Carey, the undisputed "Queen of Christmas," was forced to cancel two more of her holiday concerts after coming down with the flu.

The singer announced on Friday that she would not be performing her Mariah Carey's Christmas Time shows scheduled for Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center that evening, as well as in Belmont Park, New York's UBS Arena on Sunday.

"Newark and Belmont - I wish I had better news but unfortunately I'm still sick and have to cancel the shows," Carey shared with fans on X (formerly Twitter). "I'm really devastated about it and appreciate your support."

The news comes just days after Carey was forced to pull out of her Pittsburgh concert on Dec. 11, just hours before she was scheduled to take the stage at the PPG Paints Arena.

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much," she wrote in a message to her fans.

The cancellations come during a significant milestone for the artist. This season marks the 30th anniversary of Carey's legendary "Merry Christmas" album, which features the chart-topping holiday anthem, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Despite the cancellations, Carey still has one scheduled stop remaining on her holiday tour at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Tuesday. Currently, there's no word on whether that performance will proceed as planned.