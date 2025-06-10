Marin Co. braces for 'COVID summer' surge, urges those 6 months or older get vaccinated

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County's Public Health officer is predicting a summer surge in COVID-19 and recommends that anyone six months or older get vaccinated.

However, new guidance from the nation's Health and Human Services secretary no longer recommends the COVID vaccine for healthy kids and pregnant women.

Now that it's summer, many families will be on the move. Health experts say, unfortunately, COVID will be too.

"That's what we're preparing for, there will be an uptick of COVID activity this summer, people are traveling, we're preparing for a COVID summer," said Marin County Public Health officer Dr. Lisa Santora.

Santora recommends all people, six months or older get up to date on their COVID vaccine now, she's concerned about its availability later this Summer and into Fall.

"We are not sure what COVID vaccines will be available and who they'd be available for," Santora added.

Santora's recommendation comes after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, posted a message on social media last month with new COVID guidance.

"I couldn't be more pleased to announce, COVID vaccine for healthy children and pregnant women have been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule," said Kennedy.

Santora and other public health officials have concerns. She believes kids and especially pregnant women are at risk from the effects of COVID-19.

"So the best way to protect pregnant woman and very young infants is for a COVID vaccination. That was in the CDC guidance, they recognize that pregnancy is a risk factor for poor COVID outcome, that was unclear when we had a Twitter message about COVID vaccinations," said Santora.

"I've already been vaccinated, I did have COVID one time it was nothing serious," said resident Carol Roudman.

Some say they'll keep up to date with their vaccines.

Chloe Hailer is helping care for her grandfather.

"So it's important that he stays healthy too," said Hailer.