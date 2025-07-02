Morgan Hill police searching for missing teen Marissa DiNapoli; person of interest identified

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Morgan Hill police are searching for a teenager reported missing on Sunday.

Police say 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli last communicated with family members via text message on Saturday just after 9 p.m. that she was staying overnight with a friend and would return home the next day. The family reported her missing when she did not return home or respond to any calls.

Detectives determined that DiNapoli was last seen on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. leaving a residence on Trail Drive, just outside of Morgan Hill city limits, with a man named Martin Mendoza. Police also found DiNapoli's car in the same area.

Police say Mendoza is now considered a person of interest in DiNapoli's disappearance, after he was not cooperative with the initial investigation, and are actively seeking information on his whereabouts. He is believed to be during a white Toyota Camry either license plate CW87W00 or 9PTM351.

Martin Mendoza Morgan Hill Police Department

"We also want to take this opportunity to address Marissa directly: 'Marissa, if you are reading this press release, please contact the Morgan Hill Police Department at (408) 779-2101,'" police said in a statement.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Tolentino at (669) 253-4962 or via email at kyle.tolentino@morganhill.ca.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.