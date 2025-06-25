Marlins bring road win streak into game against the Giants

Miami Marlins (32-45, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (44-35, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-5, 2.49 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

Giants -222, Marlins +183; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins hit the road against the San Francisco Giants trying to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

San Francisco is 25-15 in home games and 44-35 overall. The Giants are 24-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami is 32-45 overall and 15-21 in road games. The Marlins have a 28-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 16 home runs while slugging .492. Casey Schmitt is 13 for 33 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Agustin Ramirez leads the Marlins with 11 home runs while slugging .443. Xavier Edwards is 15 for 40 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Marlins: Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (hip), Derek Hill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Rob Brantly: 60-Day IL (lat), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (arm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.