Married kayaking duo completes 'first-ever' 225-mile trip paddling through all 9 Bay Area counties

Married couple Liz Wilhelm and Dallas Smith paddled through all nine Bay Area counties via tandem kayaking.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- We've been following their story since the beginning, and now a tandem kayaking couple has made history in the Bay Area.

"You're in conditions a lot. There's a lot of current. There's a lot of wind," said kayaker Liz Wilhelm.

Braving the elements for nearly two weeks, Wilhelm and her husband, Dallas Smith, paddled their way into the history books Wednesday night.

"Pretty amazing. Pretty amazing," Smith said.

"We had a great time. It got a little windy at the end, and it's nice to have a vision and see it through to completion," Wilhelm said.

Smith and Wilhelm say they are the first people known to circumnavigate 225 miles across all nine bay area counties.

They paddled about 20 miles each day, starting and ending in Pittsburg. The team partnered with the San Francisco Bay Water Trail network.

"We started planning about four months ago, so it was nonstop preparation to be able to make it happen. And a lot of places haven't really been camped at and people haven't really done this trail before, so it was kind of making that planning and that preparation," Smith said.

Smith and Wilhelm have a combined 35 years of professional kayak guide experience. They opened Point Reyes Adventure Company together in 2024.

Even with their experience, however, they ran into a few surprises along the way.

"The time change actually was something we didn't plan into it. So, we're getting up really early, six o'clock in the morning. So, we first started out with beautiful sunrises, and once the time changed, it was a little darker and a little more wet for us," Smith said.

When asked if they'd do it again, their message was clear.

"I would absolutely do it again, and I would do it with more time, like three weeks," Smith said.

"We already have a list of where we want to come back to," Wilhelm said.

The couple documented their journey on Instagram at @PointReyesAdventureCo.