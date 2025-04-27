170K bottles of Martinelli's apple juice recalled over toxic substance contamination concerns

A Martinelli's recall is impacting more than 170,000 bottles of apple juice due to concerns over possible patulin contamination.

A Martinelli's recall is impacting more than 170,000 bottles of apple juice due to concerns over possible patulin contamination.

A Martinelli's recall is impacting more than 170,000 bottles of apple juice due to concerns over possible patulin contamination.

A Martinelli's recall is impacting more than 170,000 bottles of apple juice due to concerns over possible patulin contamination.

CHICAGO -- Be sure to check your pantry and fridge!

Martinelli's has recalled more than 7,000 cases of their apple juice, citing concerns over toxic substance contamination.

The affected apple juice was sold in stores in 10-ounce round glass bottles with a white metal screw-top lid and has a "best by" date of December 5, 2026.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the impacted cases might be contaminated with patulin, a poisonous substance produced by certain molds, which are often found in rotting apples.

The symptoms from consuming patulin include nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

The infected bottles were distributed in 28 states, and in total, 173,616 bottles have been recalled.