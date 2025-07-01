Marvel Studios' 'Ironheart' exemplifies sisterhood, STEM, self-discovery in new Disney+ series

LOS ANGELES -- In 2016, MIT genius Riri Williams soared onto the Marvel Comics scene in "Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #7." Now, thanks to Executive Producer Ryan Coogler, hot off his success with the global phenomenon "Sinners," Williams is soaring onto our screens with Marvel Television's latest offering, "Ironheart."

Currently #1 on Disney+ in the U.S., the new series about ingenuity and self-discovery stars "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" fan favorite Dominique Thorne. In an interview with ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight, Thorne said Riri's tenacity in building her own legacy has shaped her from the inside out.

"It's insane to be so close, to attempt to be one with Miss Riri Williams who's out here doing this [ work ] ." said Thorne. "It's so courageous. It's inspirational. And I think it's also affirmative to those of us who have been out here doing that from day one."

This affirmation blankets the series, where Riri's brilliance as a technological prodigy acts as a tool for survival and impact. Executive Producer Brad Winderbaum underscored the weight of Riri's power.

"She just happens to be a super genius who's able to solve problems with her ingenuity," said Winderbaum. "But she's also a woman living in the real world with actual problems that are very relatable."

That grounding makes "Ironheart" feel real amidst the MCU's fantasy and action. Executive Producer Chinaka Hodge said that emotional depth was essential.

"She lands in with a group of misfits, with a group of outsiders, with people who don't necessarily belong and finds family, finds affinity," Hodge said. "And that's in characters that are played by white men, played by trans men, played by Nicaraguan homies. Our show is everybody because our show is America."

According to Hodge, it was important to honor the legacy of the world Riri lives in and the people tuning in to watch her story.

"Our show is indicative of the immigrants that came here and sacrificed to make America what it is." said Hodge. "When you turn on our show, you are going to feel like, 'oh yeah, oh yeah, this is my America.'"

Thorne felt the gravity of this storytelling approach.

"I will never forget putting the suit on for the first time and feeling the weight of it," she shared. "To truly feel it being put on and seeing that it takes a team of four to five people to situate it, and then feeling all 50 pounds of its glory, was so eye-opening to me of how much this girl, literally and figuratively, is carrying on her back."

Representation, responsibility, and the power of being a young Black woman innovator are both physical and metaphorical weights carried by lead protagonist. Thorne felt that firsthand while visiting Spelman College, who hosted an experiential learning event for young women breaking into the STEM field.

"The room was filled with all these incredible young feminists in STEM, aware of how unique it is for them to occupy that position, but also how normal it should be."

Beyond STEM, "Ironheart" is a story about sisterhood, a theme Hodge and executive producer Zinzi Evans-Coogler made central.

"I get to make a Black woman on screen that feels real, that feels necessary, that feels accessible [ and ] complicated," said Hodge. "Like my sisters."

Lyric Ross, who plays Riri's best friend N.A.T.A.L.I.E, brings warmth and Chicago swagger to the screen.

"You can't take the confidence out of the girl," she said. "She's taught me it's okay to think that you are all that and then some."

Producer Zoie Nagelhout said the team set out to surprise Marvel fans.

"We always say every Marvel project needs to carve out a new corner of the MCU," she said. "And for us, that was this combination of magic and technology."

By putting Riri's scientific mind up against a villain rooted in mysticism, "Ironheart" becomes a thrilling mash-up of STEM realism and comic book fantasy.

In the series, Riri faces off against Parker Robbins, also known as "Hood," a complex antagonist whose powers are fueled by dark magic. Played by Anthony Ramos of "Hamilton," "In The Heights," and "Twisters," Robbins blurs the line between street-level crime and supernatural chaos, forcing Riri to navigate the challenge of defeating an unconventional enemy and the moral grey area that comes with him. His presence pushes her to question what kind of hero she wants to be: one who relies solely on logic and invention, or one who's willing to confront forces she can't always explain.

"This is not the story of the passing of a mantle," said Nagelhout. "It's about Riri forging her own path with this skill that she has, and her own vision, based on her own lived experiences."

The "Ironheart" team hopes viewers of all ages feel that same spark and are inspired to use their own passions and talents to forge an identity unique to them.

"Your gift will make room for you," said Ross. "We need more Riris out there to be confident in themselves."

Hodge added, "'Ironheart' is about Riri's desire to make something iconic. To make it real, to make it safe, and to make it big."

