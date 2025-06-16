Doctor in Matthew Perry ketamine overdose case agrees to plead guilty: DOJ

A doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry 's fatal overdose pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute the surgical anesthetic ketamine.

One of the two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's ketamine death case has agreed to plead guilty to distributing ketamine, the Department of Justice said Monday.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia is expected to plead guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine in the coming weeks, the DOJ said.

The charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 40 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Plasencia is one of five people charged in the wake of Perry's death from a ketamine overdose at his home on Oct. 28, 2023, at the age of 54. The "Friends" actor was discovered unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home, police said. An autopsy report revealed he died from the acute effects of ketamine.

