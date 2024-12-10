Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell join the world of 'Inside Out' in 'Dream Productions'

Comedians Maya Rudolph, Paula Pell, Ally Maki and more lend their voices to Pixar's newest mockumentary-style mini series

LOS ANGELES -- Fresh off the success of "Inside Out 2" comes Pixar's newest series "Dream Productions."

The new mini series takes place between the events of "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2."

"Dream Productions" concept art Disney/Pixar

Inside Riley's mind, Joy explains, "there's a lot of events that need extra processing, and we send those to Dream Productions."

You may ask, "What kind of events need extra processing?" On The Red Carpet spoke with the voice of Riley, Kensington Tallman, about her character.

"Riley is your typical pre-teen girl. She's heavily invested in her school, her friends and her family, but there's an upcoming school dance that has her a little anxious, a little on edge, and she's wondering, should she go? Should she ask someone? And most importantly, what should she wear?"

The mockumentary-style show takes viewers to the Dream Productions studio, a bustling backlot full of directors hoping to create the next hit dream. Paula Persimmon, voiced by Paula Pell, feels the pressure of creating a hit or losing her spot to the next up-and-comer. As Riley matures, her taste in dreams begins to shift.

Paula Pell voices Paula Persimmon in "Dream Productions" Disney/Pixar

"She's just getting into not liking the dreams that she always liked, and I'm the director of them, my character, so I'm like, 'Why isn't this working? What is happening? My world is crumbing in my hands,'" Pell explained.

Maya Rudolph voices Jean, the director of Dream Productions.

"Jean is tough. She's tough as nails, and she likes it that way. She runs a tight ship," Rudolph said of her character.

As Paula Persimmon tries to navigate her way through the changes, she also faces a slate of young directors trying to make it to the big leagues.

Ally Maki voices Janelle, an assistant director whose dream is to make it as the next big director.

Maki gave some insight into her character. "I think she's really paid her dues. She's learned so much from Paula, who's an iconic mentor to her, but now she's ready to step out on her own."

All four episodes of "Dream Productions" begin streaming Wednesday, Dec. 11 on Disney+.

