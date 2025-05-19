Members of international residential burglary ring arrested after posing as Amazon drivers | Video

The suspects are believed to be part of an organized burglary ring. Police said they dressed up as delivery workers when they targeted an Irvine home.

The suspects are believed to be part of an organized burglary ring. Police said they dressed up as delivery workers when they targeted an Irvine home.

The suspects are believed to be part of an organized burglary ring. Police said they dressed up as delivery workers when they targeted an Irvine home.

The suspects are believed to be part of an organized burglary ring. Police said they dressed up as delivery workers when they targeted an Irvine home.

IRVINE, Calif. -- Detectives with the Irvine, California Police Department say they've arrested five people in connection with a home burglary on Easter Sunday, and they believe the crew is tied to at least five burglaries throughout Southern California.

Home security cameras caught the burglars in action. They were dressed as Amazon delivery workers.

Guolin Wang was still in shock on Friday after his home in the Great Park neighborhood was ransacked and burglarized on Easter Sunday.

Documents, credit cards and tens of thousands of dollars worth of property were all gone.

"I could never imagine things like this would happen to my family. I have no idea why they came to our house," Wang said.

During a press conference Friday, Irvine police said the family may have been targeted by a transnational organized crime ring.

Surveillance video shows a door knock by a woman on Easter at 1:30 p.m. while the family was out for brunch. A white SUV sits parked out front.

Minutes later, sensors notified Wang that someone went into his home through a side window. That's when Wang says he called police.

Then, a man dressed like an Amazon delivery worker walks up to the door, masked and gloved. By 1:50 p.m., 20 minutes after the initial door knock, three men run out the front door with a backpack and suitcase, jump into the same white SUV, and drive off before officers arrive.

SEE ALSO: Burglars target Los Angeles home while homeowner and kids sleep: VIDEO

Irvine Chief of Police Michael Kent said, after forming a containment perimeter, an officer pulled over a vehicle he called suspicious.

"The driver claimed to be a food delivery driver, but, after a thorough investigation, it was determined that his story was not true," Kent said. "The driver was arrested for traffic violations, and evidence was recovered from within the vehicle."

Body cam video shows the arrests at a park in Fontana, California on Thursday after almost a month of police work. Police said four men and a woman from Colombia were arrested.

Irvine Police Detective Sgt. Adam Pettinger called them a "professional burglary group."

After several weeks of surveillance, police recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in suspected stolen property after serving search warrants in two homes and a storage unit in Fontana and Colton, California.

"Cash, jewelry, designer handbags and four guns, three of which have already been determined to have been stolen," Pettinger said.

Investigators said among the items found was property stolen from Wang's home.

"I was thinking one of the selling points for this community in Irvine is the safety, right? It ranked as the safest city in the U.S., but I would never imagine these things could happen," Wang said.

Detectives said they believe the same group of suspects is connected to another burglary caught on surveillance video in early April, and said the crew may be behind as many as five burglaries in Southern California.

The five suspects were booked into the O.C. Jail on various charges, including burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of narcotics.

Amazon said in a statement, "We've reached out to the Irvine Police Department and are working to support their investigation."