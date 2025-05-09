Judge to hear arguments over whether LA County DA should be kicked off Menendez brothers case

A hearing is set for Friday as the family of the Menendez brothers tries to kick L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman off the case.

LOS ANGELES -- Attorneys for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who were convicted of killing their parents in 1989, will make their case to a judge Friday that Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman should be removed from the brothers' resentencing case.

The family of the Menendez brothers claim Hochman is biased, saying he's already demoted two prosecutors who've supported their resentencing.

Hochman, who opposes their resentencing, last week filed an opposition to the recusal motion by attorneys for the Menendez brothers.

He called the efforts to remove him from the case a "drastic and desperate step" that is "devoid of merit."

"Disagreeing with the opposing side's position is not a conflict of interest, it is simply a disagreement," it said.

While Hochman's conduct is the focus of defense attorneys' petition, they want the case entirely removed from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, in which case the state attorney general's office would usually step in.

However, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a motion this week siding with Hochman, saying the defense had not adequately demonstrated a conflict of interest.

For Lyle and Erik Menendez, it's hard to imagine a hearing more important to them in the past 30 years than the one later this week.

This comes after a new statement from the family that reads, in part: "This has been a pattern of behavior. It is one thing to try to ignore our rights, but when you use every legal remedy to tilt the scales of justice, it becomes clear that there is more at play than overzealous advocacy."

Laurie Levenson, a former federal prosecutor and professor of criminal law at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said these types of recusal requests are "almost never" granted.

"Defendants don't usually get to pick their prosecutors," she said. "Occasionally an individual prosecutor will be recused, but to recuse an entire office is very rare."

Generally, this only happens if a prosecutor's personal family member is involved or if the district attorney's office received outside payment in a case, Levenson said.

The path to possible resentencing

The brothers were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and mother, Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home. The brothers were 18 and 21 at the time of the killings. Defense attorneys argued the brothers acted out of self-defense after years of sexual abuse by their father, while prosecutors said the brothers killed their parents for a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

Former L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón had opened the door to possible freedom for the brothers in October by requesting their sentences be reduced to 50 years with the possibility of parole. His office said the case would've been handled differently today due to modern understandings of sexual abuse and trauma, and that the brothers had rehabilitated during their 30 years in prison.

But current District Attorney Hochman has said the brothers have not taken full responsibility for their crimes because they have not admitted to lies told during their trials. The Menendez family and lawyers have been heavily critical of the way Hochman has handled the case.

During long-awaited resentencing hearings last month, attorneys engaged in a heated debate over whether material from risk assessments completed by the state parole board at the governor's order should be admissible in court. The hearings were delayed, and the brothers' lead attorney Mark Geragos said he would move to recuse Hochman from the case.

In a motion filed April 25, Geragos argued that Hochman's bias against the brothers and mistreatment of the Menendez family posed a "genuine risk" the brothers would not receive a fair hearing.

The Menendez brothers are still waiting for the full results of a state parole board risk assessment ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The final hearing, scheduled for June 13, will influence whether Newsom grants the brothers clemency.

The perspective of a new generation of people who weren't even alive during the murders of Kitty and José Menendez shows just how much has changed in three and a half decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.