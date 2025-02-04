Met Gala 2025: Dress code, theme, co-chairs and more revealed

NEW YORK -- Fashion enthusiasts rejoice! As excitement around the Met Gala continues to rise, Vogue has revealed the dress code for the highly anticipated annual event.

In October, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced the official exhibition and theme of the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," as well as the event's celebrity co-chairs.

On Tuesday, Vogue revealed this year's dress code, "Tailored For you," a fitting nod to the exhibition's focus on suiting and menswear. According the Met, the dress code is "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."

This marks the first time in over 20 years that the costume institute is throwing a gala devoted to menswear. It will spotlight historic garments as well as modern ensembles from Black designers around the world.

Additionally, it was announced that the Met is bringing back its host committee, which will include Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, newly minted Grammy winner Doechii, Regina King, Spike Lee, Angel Reese, Usher and many more notable names, to preside over the evening's festivities.

Vogue previously announced Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour as the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs. NBA star LeBron James will also serve as honorary co-chair.

Find out more about the 2025 Met Gala below.

When is the 2025 Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala is scheduled to take place May 5, 2025, and the exhibition open to the the public on May 10.

What to know about this year's theme

In an Instagram post, Vogue described this year's theme as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with the Black dandy as its subject.

The theme and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition take inspiration from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity," according to Vogue.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala was first organized and presided over by Anna Wintour in 1995 and is recognized as one of fashion's biggest nights. It also functions as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute and aligns with the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.

Who is invited to the 2025 Met Gala?

With around 600 attendees, the guest list is generally kept top secret until the evening before the event. Past guests have included everyone from Rihanna and Lady Gaga to Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian -- all wearing unforgettable looks.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 9, 2024.