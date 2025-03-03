META hosts Oscars watch party with some of the biggest pop culture content creators

LOS ANGELES -- META hosted some of the most influential pop culture content creators for Hollywood's biggest night in West Hollywood. The Oscars watch party brought these creators together to share reactions and even "win" an Oscar of their own.

Content creator Lex Niko shared her excitement about celebrating the night with friends.

"It's electric, it's like all of my favorite best friends that love talking about pop culture and entertainment in one room celebrating tonight it's the best," she said.

The social savvy group were posting live on Threads and rooting for their favorite films.

John Joseph, another creator, expressed his admiration for "Wicked," drawing a connection to his longtime love for "The Wizard of Oz."

"I've seen the musical 4 times on Broadway so I'm a bit of stickler for it and I kind of went into it not wanting to like Ariana even though I'm a huge Ariana fan and everything blew me away from start to finish," he said.

The watch party invite said dress to impress, and the attendees did not disappoint. However, the most important accessory of the night was undoubtedly the cellphone, as everyone captured and shared the biggest moments on their platforms.

Guests were also provided with Oscars ballots to make their predictions on who would take home the coveted awards.

In the end, everyone was a winner though, as each guest left with their very own Oscar crafted entirely from chocolate!