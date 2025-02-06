Heat finalizing Jimmy Butler trade to Warriors, ESPN sources say

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Jimmy Butler era in Miami is ending.

The Heat are finalizing a deal to send Butler to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round pick, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday night.

Butler has agreed to a new two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors through 2026-27, sources told ESPN. He is declining his 2025-26 player option for the new deal.

The trade also includes the Pistons, with the Warriors' Lindy Waters III and Heat's Josh Richardson headed to Detroit, sources said.

The blockbuster deal, which comes ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, concludes a drawn-out divorce between Butler and the Heat.

Miami suspended him three times this season, twice for conduct detrimental to the team and once after he missed a team flight. His most recent suspension began on Jan. 27 after he left shootaround following news that he would be coming off the bench for Miami's next game. The Heat announced that the indefinite suspension would last at least five games, which took things up to Thursday's deadline.

Butler hasn't played since Jan. 21.

The contentious parting seemed telegraphed last offseason when team president Pat Riley said the Heat did not plan to extend the six-time All-Star this season. Butler has a history of messy exits after previously forcing his way out of both Chicago and Minnesota.

The Heat had called into question the 35-year-old's effort at times this season. Butler's 17.0 points per game is the lowest of his career since his third season in the league.

His marriage with Miami seemed a perfect pairing as Butler's strong-willed attitude fit well with the franchise's "Heat Culture" ethos. Over six seasons in South Beach, Butler led the Heat to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons with three trips to the Eastern Conference finals and two NBA Finals appearances. Butler was named to two All-Star teams and made three appearances on All-NBA teams as a member of the Heat.

Butler has a $48.8 million salary this season and a $52.4 million player option next year. With the trade, he would be eligible to sign a two-year $111 million extension.