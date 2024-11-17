Burglary at Bucks star Bobby Portis' house caught on video; NFL players targeted in similar crimes

RIVER HILLS, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating whether burglaries taking place at the homes of some high-profile sports stars could be related.

The burglaries have happened when the athletes are out playing with their teams.

Surveillance video captured the moment NBA star Bobby Portis says two men broke into his home.

"I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions," Portis said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the home surveillance video Portis posted to X, you can see the two in what appear to be face masks inside his home in River Hills, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward says they broke in during a home game last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is asking the public for help.

"Any info that leads to the return of my belongings will be rewarded handsomely," Portis said.

Police in River Hills are working to track down the suspects, saying, "We are looking into all avenues, local and national, and are exploring what similarities there may be."

Authorities are also investigating the recent burglaries of the homes of Kansas City Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

"It's frustrating, disappointing, but I can't get into too many of the details, because the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously, something you don't want to happen to anybody," Mahomes said.

Mahomes remained tight-lipped about the brash break-in at his sprawling estate, but when it comes to invasion at Travis Kelce's home, police said the suspect made off with $20,000 in cash and caused $1,000 worth of damage.

Earlier this year Jason Kelce, opened up on The Big Podcast with Shaq about his brother Travis having to move because of security concerns.

"In the first day he moved into his new house, a gated community, somebody knocked on a window of the house," Jason said.

On Sunday morning, the FBI is assisting in the home invasion case at Portis' home. River Hills police said they are in contact with authorities in Missouri.

"Well, the connection could be that you have three professional athletes, two football, one basketball, or is this just a matter of it's pretty easy to look up when a basketball game is being played and to figure lives, because they're also very active on social media," said former FBI agent Brad Garrett.