Forward progress stopped on 70 acre brush fire burning near Sunol, CAL FIRE says

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Forward progress has stopped on a 70-acre brush fire CAL FIRE is battling near Sunol on Monday.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. on Mission Road and Andrade Road in Alameda County.

It's 25% contained.

There is no word on any structure damage or injuries.

The cause is under investigation.