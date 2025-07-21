Trump administration releases FBI records on MLK Jr.'s assassination

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Monday, July 21, 2025 8:32PM
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday announced the release of 230,000 files related to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

"Today, after nearly 60 years of questions surrounding the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we are releasing 230,000 MLK assassination files, available now at http://archives.gov/mlk," Gabbard wrote in a post on X. "The documents include details about the FBI's investigation into the assassination of MLK, discussion of potential leads, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, information about James Earl Ray's former cellmate who stated he discussed with Ray an alleged assassination plot, and more."

King, a Baptist minister from Atlanta and the country's most famous civil rights activist, was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

