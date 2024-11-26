'Moana 2' directors took inspiration from own families in creating Moana's new little sister Simea

The creative forces behind "Moana 2" drew inspiration from their unique experiences with family, growth, and the bittersweet nature of change.

The creative forces behind "Moana 2" drew inspiration from their unique experiences with family, growth, and the bittersweet nature of change.

The creative forces behind "Moana 2" drew inspiration from their unique experiences with family, growth, and the bittersweet nature of change.

The creative forces behind "Moana 2" drew inspiration from their unique experiences with family, growth, and the bittersweet nature of change.

The enchanting world of Disney's "Moana" captivated audiences with its stunning animation, unforgettable music, and a heartfelt narrative rooted in Polynesian culture.

As excitement builds for the anticipated sequel, "Moana 2," fans are eager to see how the beloved characters will evolve, particularly Moana and her new little sister, Simea.

This adorable sibling bond is inspired by the real-life dynamics between director David Derrick Jr.'s, children, who were born 14 years apart.

"There was this difficult moment when she had to go off to college," Derrick told On The Red Carpet. "And suddenly he realized that this pillar of joy in his life was suddenly being pulled away from him. And he grabbed her by the arm and said, 'When are you going to stay with me forever again?' It was heart-breaking as a parent, but it's also one of those things that you know, throughout life, (there are) these beautiful moments of growth."

The directors aim to explore this theme of growth within Moana, allowing her character to evolve significantly from the first film.

Director Jason Hand added, "I think the sister relationship is something really meaningful," and hints at the deeper narrative layers woven into the film. "But there's actually so much more to it."

Music has always been a cornerstone of the Moana narrative, and fans are eager to know what musical gems await them in the sequel.

David teased, "I think we have a few, actually."

Director Dana Ledoux Miller further added humorously, "We have a lot of parents that come up to us and say, 'All we hear is Moana 1 soundtrack!' - get ready!"

Ledoux Miller assured us that the music will be just as iconic as those from the original film, "we weren't going to go smaller in the 2nd film."

When discussing the pivotal moments that lie ahead in the film, Dana hinted at an intense moment in Act 3:

"You're not ready for Act 3. Moana goes into an incredible storm, and that's where she's really put to the test and forced to make choices that have real consequences in her life and the lives of others, and it changes Maui forever!"

"Moana 2" opens only in theaters on Nov. 27.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Animation Studios and this ABC station